4 arrested for drug possession near school

The Weakley County Sheriff's Department arrested 4 people on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to resale within 1000 feet of a school or daycare and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The arrest happened on Friday, April 28 at 117 Manley Street in Martin, Tennessee where police acted on a search warrant.

The apartment that was searched is located next to an after school daycare area and close to the Tennessee State University Early Head Start building.

Entry into the residence was made by the Weakley County Sheriff's Department SWAT Team.

Inside the residence investigators found over a pound of marijuana and digital scales used to weigh the drugs for resale along with $330 in cash.

The four people inside the residence were Donald Rykam Dickerson, 29, south Fulton, Tn, Peter Jermaine Ford, 31, of Martin, Tn, Chundria Breanna Owens, 25, of Martin, Tn, and Sidney Reshad Owens, 25 also of Martin, Tn.

Sidney Owens was also charged with resisting stop,halt,frisk after he tried to run out the back door of the apartment but was caught by deputies guarding the back door.

Investigators from the Martin Police Department assisted in the execution of the search warrant.

