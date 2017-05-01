18 people sworn in as naturalized U.S. citizens in Cape Girardeau

As of 11 a.m. on Monday, May 1, there are 18 new naturalized citizens in the United States of America.

Southeast Missouri State President Carlos Vargas, a recent naturalized citizen himself, served as the guest speaker.

U.S. District Judge Stephen Limbaugh Junior presented certificates to the newly naturalized U.S. Citizens at the ceremony.

It was held at the Rush Hudson Limbaugh Sr. U.S. Courthouse.

