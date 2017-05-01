NWS: 3 confirmed tornadoes in southeast MO, northeastern AR

The National Weather Service has confirmed three tornadoes touched down in southeast Missouri and northeastern Arkansas.

An EF2 tornado touched down near Matthews, Missouri. It happened around 2:50 a.m. on Sunday, April 30.

The tornado had peak winds of 125 miles per hour. It was on the ground for about four miles.

There was also an EF1 in Dell, Arkansas and an EF1 in Cotton Patch, Mo.

