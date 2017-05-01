Front-line levee between Birds Point, New Madrid closed

The Mississippi County Sheriff's reports the front-line levee between Birds Point and New Madrid is closed.

According to the sheriff's office, it is closed until the river stages return to below 43 feet at Cairo and 34 feet at New Madrid.

They said this is necessary to prevent any unnecessary strain on the levee, as well as to minimize stress to wildlife by high water.

Anyone riding on the levee may be cited for trespassing.

