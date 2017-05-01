Gov. Rauner activates State Emergency Operations Center in Springfield, IL

Illinois Gov. Rauner activated the State Emergency Operations Center in Springfield on Monday, May 1.

He said this was to make sure state personnel and equipment are ready to be quickly deployed if needed to help local emergency responders with flooding-related public safety issues in several areas of the state.

“Several inches of rain has caused our rivers to swell, which has caused flooding in some communities," Gov. Rauner said. "In order to expedite any state assistance to protect residents and critical infrastructure, I activated the State Emergency Operations Center with personnel from several key agencies to quickly react to any requests."

Representatives from the Illinois Emergency Management Agency, Illinois State Police, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, Illinois Department of Corrections, Illinois Department of Transportation, Illinois Department of Public Health, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the American Red Cross have all reported to the SEOC to coordinate deployment of state resources and personnel to assist communities preparing for or already battling floodwaters.

Some state resources have already been deployed, including inmate crews from IDOC to assist with sandbagging in Murphysboro and DeSoto, delivery of sandbags and plastic to Dawson, Grand Tower and the Menard Correctional Center in Murphysboro by IDOT, as well as traffic support from the Illinois State Police.

The American Red Cross has also set up a shelter in Marion, Ill. Others are on standby and will be set up as needed.

The SEOC will remain activated as long as necessary.

For updates visit the Ready Illinois website.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.