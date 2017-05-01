Shelters open for flood victims - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Shelters open for flood victims

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Content Executive Producer
There are shelters open across the Heartland for those who have had to evacuate because of rising water. If you know of a shelter that is not on this list, you can email the information to news@kfvs12.com.

Missouri

Caruthersville

  • The Red Cross opened a shelter at the Caruthersville Armory at 711 West 3rd Street.

Doniphan

  • His Place Church at 4 Wright Park Drive is serving as a shelter for anyone who needs a place to stay.

Perry County

  • The American Red Cross of Eastern Missouri said the shelter in Perry County is in standby mode. If anyone needs shelter, they are asked to call the Red Cross at 314-516-2700.

Poplar Bluff

  • The Black River Coliseum is open as a shelter. Household pets are allowed.  The shelter is in need of dog food and cat litter, as well as various items like pillows and water.

Winona

  • There is a shelter set up at the Winona Police Department and Mayor Brenda Barkman said the city also has access to two churches in town. There are Red Cross Cots and supplies available along with donated food.

Illinois

Marion

  • The St. Joseph Catholic Church's Family Center Facility is available as a shelter.

