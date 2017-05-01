Predators take 2-1 series lead, beating St. Louis Blues 3-1 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Predators take 2-1 series lead, beating St. Louis Blues 3-1

(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)

By TERESA M. WALKER
AP Sports Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Cody McLeod scored the game-winner early in the second period, and the Nashville Predators beat the St. Louis Blues 3-1 Sunday to grab a 2-1 lead in their Western Conference semifinal.

Defensemen Ryan Ellis and Roman Josi also scored, and Colton Sissons added two assists. The Predators outshot St. Louis 34-23, and they now have won seven straight playoff games on home ice, including all three this postseason.

Alexander Steen scored for the Blues, who lost for the first time on the road this postseason.

Blues goalie Jake Allen kept St. Louis in this game before being pulled by coach Mike Yeo for the extra attacker with more than 4 minutes remaining and took his timeout with 1:25 left.

Nashville goalie Pekka Rinne finished with 22 saves, including a flurry of stops to preserve the win.

Game 3 is Tuesday night.

0

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Heartland SportsSportsMore>>

  • Predators take 2-1 series lead, beating St. Louis Blues 3-1

    Predators take 2-1 series lead, beating St. Louis Blues 3-1

    Monday, May 1 2017 12:14 PM EDT2017-05-01 16:14:44 GMT
    (Source: KFVS)(Source: KFVS)

    Cody McLeod scored the game-winner early in the second period, and the Nashville Predators beat the St. Louis Blues 3-1 Sunday to grab a 2-1 lead in their Western Conference semifinal.

    Cody McLeod scored the game-winner early in the second period, and the Nashville Predators beat the St. Louis Blues 3-1 Sunday to grab a 2-1 lead in their Western Conference semifinal.

  • Votto, Duvall lead sagging Reds over Cardinals 5-4

    Votto, Duvall lead sagging Reds over Cardinals 5-4

    Monday, May 1 2017 8:36 AM EDT2017-05-01 12:36:46 GMT
    (Source: KFVS)(Source: KFVS)

    Joey Votto hit a tiebreaking single in the eighth inning and Adam Duvall got four hits to help the Cincinnati Reds beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-4 on Sunday.

    Joey Votto hit a tiebreaking single in the eighth inning and Adam Duvall got four hits to help the Cincinnati Reds beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-4 on Sunday.

  • Last pick of draft far from irrelevant: Kelly goes to Denver

    Last pick of draft far from irrelevant: Kelly goes to Denver

    Sunday, April 30 2017 10:09 AM EDT2017-04-30 14:09:50 GMT
    Sunday, April 30 2017 10:09 AM EDT2017-04-30 14:09:50 GMT
    The City of Brotherly Love turned a boring event into an entertaining show.
    The City of Brotherly Love turned a boring event into an entertaining show.
    •   
Powered by Frankly