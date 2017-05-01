Illinois teachers use GoFundMe campaigns for class expenses

According to the Doniphan Police Department, the building has lost all phone connection due to flooding.
The Current River in Doniphan has run out of its banks and is causing dangerous flooding in the area.
The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF2 tornado touched down near Matthews, Missouri.
A sinkhole formed at a home in Carterville, Illinois.
The Army Corps of Engineers increased the discharge through the conduit to 5,000 cubic feet per second at 9 a.m. on Monday, May 1.
The Mississippi County Sheriff's reports the front-line levee between Birds Point and New Madrid is closed.
