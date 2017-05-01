Man saved in water rescue in Perry Co., IL

An Illinois man is safe after authorities in Perry County, Illinois performed a water rescue on Sunday, April 30.

Authorities came upon a vehicle Sunday with a male standing outside of it. The vehicle was reportedly tied to a fence post and the man was acting suspicious.

The Perry County Sheriff's Office, the Du Quoin police and fire departments, the Benton Fire Department, Pinckneyville EMS and the IDNR were called to the scene due to flood conditions.

For more than an hour, attempts were made to give the man verbal commands but were unsuccessful and the man continued to display erratic behavior. Emergency personnel then approached the man, made contact with him and transported him to the Marshall Browning Hospital for evaluation.

He was later identified as Phillip Morrison, 25, of Eldorado, Illinois.

