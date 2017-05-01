Jury finds Hayti woman guilty of murder

A Butler County jury convicted a Hayti woman in the murder of her then-boyfriend.

Lisa Hooper was found guilty of murder in the first degree and armed criminal action on April 28, 2017.

Hooper shot and killed John Thomas on May 9, 2016.

Investigators said the pair were traveling in his truck when Hooper shot Thomas in the head.

She initially said that her gun went off accidentally, but investigators said her version of the incident did not match his injuries.

The case was moved from Pemiscot to Butler County on a change of venue request.

A case review is scheduled for June 20, 2017. Court documents show the judge ordered a sentence assessment report be prepared by probation and parole before that date.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.