Sandbags available in Cape Girardeau

The Red Star Boat Ramp on Monday, May 1. (Source: Don Frazier, KFVS)

Sand and sandbags are now available to people who live in Cape Girardeau.

According to Cape Girardeau Public Works, the first load of sand was dumped at the Red House on South Main Street Monday morning.

Sand bags will be available at the Red House soon.

Sand and bags are also available at Red Star Baptist Church on North Main.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.