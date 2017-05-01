City of Jackson, MO to survey residents

The City of Jackson, Missouri will soon begin conducting a community survey.

The intent of the survey is to measure residents' level of satisfaction with the services provided by the City.

The survey will be administered by a combination of mail, internet and phone to a random sample of residents.

The survey will take approximately 15 minutes to complete.

Responses will remain anonymous and the identity of survey participants will not be known to City leaders.

“Data from the survey will provide the Board of Aldermen and City staff with vital information on citizen satisfaction in a variety of service areas,” said Mayor Dwain Hahs. “The results will provide information that can be used in daily management decisions, in prioritizing future budget allocations, and in developing future long-range strategic plans,” added Hahs.

The survey is being administered for the City by ETC Institute of Olathe, Kansas.

ETC Institute specializes in conducting surveys for local governmental organizations across the United States.

Survey questions will ask residents about their needs for a wide range of community services including police, fire, community development, parks and recreation, transportation, and public works.

Those residents who receive surveys in the mail are able to return them by mail or they may choose to respond online.

Some residents may receive an e-mail or telephone call reminding them to complete the survey by the end of May.

The survey results will be released in a report in June.

The information will be shared with residents, the Board of Aldermen, and City staff at public meetings, on social media, and on the City’s website at www.jacksonmo.org.

For more information, contact City Clerk Mary Lowry at 573-243-3568, or visit us online at jacksonmo.org or Facebook.com/JacksonMO.

