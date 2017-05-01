Authorities identify man, woman killed in Missouri flooding

The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF2 tornado touched down near Matthews, Missouri.
A sinkhole formed at a home in Carterville, Illinois.
The Army Corps of Engineers increased the discharge through the conduit to 5,000 cubic feet per second at 9 a.m. on Monday, May 1.
The Mississippi County Sheriff's reports the front-line levee between Birds Point and New Madrid is closed.
The City of Piedmont, Missouri should conserve water.
