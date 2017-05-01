Testing confirms Illinois-record fish was hybrid crappie

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) - Officials say genetic testing confirms that a state-record crappie caught in southern Illinois is a hybrid crappie.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources says the fish caught March 28 in Kincaid Lake in Jackson County appeared to be a black crappie but testing confirms it was a hybrid. Ryan Povolish of Carbondale caught the fish, which weighed 4 pounds, 8.8 ounces. The previous state record for a hybrid crappie in Illinois was 4 pounds, 8.3 ounces. That fish was caught in a Jefferson County pond in 2008.

The Illinois Natural History Survey completed the testing on Povolish's crappie. Mark Davis is a conservation biologist with the survey. He says they used DNA from a fin clip and compared it to other crappie from Kincaid Lake to make the assessment.

According to the National Fresh Water Fishing Hall of Fame, the largest black crappie ever caught weighed 6 pounds even. A fisherman landed it in 1969 in Westwego Canal, Louisiana.

