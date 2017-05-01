Votto, Duvall lead sagging Reds over Cardinals 5-4 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Votto, Duvall lead sagging Reds over Cardinals 5-4

(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)

By STEVE OVERBEY
Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Joey Votto hit a tiebreaking single in the eighth inning and Adam Duvall got four hits to help the Cincinnati Reds beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-4 on Sunday.

The Reds had lost eight of their previous nine games.

Wandy Peralta (1-0) picked up the win by tossing a scoreless seventh inning. Closer Raisel Iglesias threw two innings to record his fourth save in as many chances.

Trevor Rosenthal (0-1) gave up one run on two hits.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Heartland SportsSportsMore>>

  • Predators take 2-1 series lead, beating St. Louis Blues 3-1

    Predators take 2-1 series lead, beating St. Louis Blues 3-1

    Monday, May 1 2017 12:14 PM EDT2017-05-01 16:14:44 GMT
    (Source: KFVS)(Source: KFVS)

    Cody McLeod scored the game-winner early in the second period, and the Nashville Predators beat the St. Louis Blues 3-1 Sunday to grab a 2-1 lead in their Western Conference semifinal.

    Cody McLeod scored the game-winner early in the second period, and the Nashville Predators beat the St. Louis Blues 3-1 Sunday to grab a 2-1 lead in their Western Conference semifinal.

  • Votto, Duvall lead sagging Reds over Cardinals 5-4

    Votto, Duvall lead sagging Reds over Cardinals 5-4

    Monday, May 1 2017 8:36 AM EDT2017-05-01 12:36:46 GMT
    (Source: KFVS)(Source: KFVS)

    Joey Votto hit a tiebreaking single in the eighth inning and Adam Duvall got four hits to help the Cincinnati Reds beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-4 on Sunday.

    Joey Votto hit a tiebreaking single in the eighth inning and Adam Duvall got four hits to help the Cincinnati Reds beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-4 on Sunday.

  • Last pick of draft far from irrelevant: Kelly goes to Denver

    Last pick of draft far from irrelevant: Kelly goes to Denver

    Sunday, April 30 2017 10:09 AM EDT2017-04-30 14:09:50 GMT
    Sunday, April 30 2017 10:09 AM EDT2017-04-30 14:09:50 GMT
    The City of Brotherly Love turned a boring event into an entertaining show.
    The City of Brotherly Love turned a boring event into an entertaining show.
    •   
Powered by Frankly