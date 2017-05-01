Votto, Duvall lead sagging Reds over Cardinals 5-4

Saturday, April 29 2017 9:30 PM EDT2017-04-30 01:30:44 GMT
According to multiple reports, a pair of former Southern Illinois University Linebackers have agreed to NFL Free agent deals. Chase Allen will reportedly sign with the Miami Dolphins and Deondre Barnett will reportedly sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.
