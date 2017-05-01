Voluntary evacuation in Poplar Bluff, MO after Black River Levee breach

The Poplar Bluff Police Department and the Poplar Bluff Fire Department have begun a door-to-door operation notifying residents on the south side of town advising them of a levee breach of the Black River Levee just outside city limits.

Water has started to run into the neighborhood.

At this time the evacuation is voluntary, but residents are urged to leave their homes.

The Black River Coliseum is open to displaced residents.

