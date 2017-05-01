Families staying at regional shelter in Poplar Bluff return home

The Black River Coliseum in Poplar Bluff, Missouri was open as a regional shelter for those affected by Spring Flood '17.

Dozens of people who had no other choice but to stay at the American Red Cross shelter were back at home on Thursday, May 4.

On Monday, more than 100 people came from all parts of southeast Missouri and even Arkansas to the relief shelter.

Now, Red Cross Site Director Jeff Shawan said there are only about a dozen families left.

Shawan said the shelter served as a home away from home for many.

"The clients that we've had have been so appreciative," Shawan said. "A lot of them just showed up with the clothes on their back. So the ability to be dry and warm and a cot to sleep on, we've had some pretty outstanding meals for a shelter, I think, so it's gone pretty well."

Many of the donations that poured in on Monday are now at a different location and are being packaged to give to flood victims.

Levee breach on south side of Poplar Bluff over the weekend

The Poplar Bluff Police Department urged the public to remain distant from the currently flooded areas, as a delayed rise is expected. This rise will be attributed to water being released from Clearwater Lake and is expected to be seen within the next 24-48 hours.

The Poplar Bluff Police Department and the Poplar Bluff Fire Department went door-to-door over the weekend, notifying residents on the south side of town advising them of a levee breach of the Black River Levee just outside city limits.

Water was running into the neighborhood.

The evacuation was voluntary, but residents were urged to leave their homes.

Police said about 90 percent of the residents who stay on the south side of Poplar Bluff have left and went to higher ground.

People left with suitcases, headed to safe places.

Dozens of people stayed at the Black River Coliseum where a Red Cross shelter was set up. Those affected by the high waters got food, a place to sleep and even food for their animals.

The shelter was not only for Poplar Bluff residents, all flood victims were welcome as well.

"We had quite a few families come in, really I feel this is going to be a safe place for them to come and somewhere where they can feel comfortable and be taken care of."

The shelter was expected to stay open for as long as needed.

