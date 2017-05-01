Black River has crested in Poplar Bluff, MO, flood fighting efforts continue

Classes are canceled in the Poplar Bluff School district for the remainder of the week because of flooding.

The Black River crested at 21.9 feet.

Volunteers are still needed for sandbagging.

According to models from the National Weather Service, the water levels have begun to recede.

The Poplar Bluff Police Department urged the public to remain distant from the currently flooded areas, as a delayed rise is expected. This rise will be attributed to water being released from Clearwater Lake and is expected to be seen within the next 24-48 hours.

The Poplar Bluff Police Department and the Poplar Bluff Fire Department went door-to-door over the weekend, notifying residents on the south side of town advising them of a levee breach of the Black River Levee just outside city limits.

Water was running into the neighborhood.

The evacuation was voluntary, but residents were urged to leave their homes.

Police said about 90 percent of the residents who stay on the south side of Poplar Bluff have left and went to higher ground.

People left with suitcases, headed to safe places.

Dozens of people stayed at the Black River Coliseum where a Red Cross shelter was set up. Those affected by the high waters are getting food, a place to sleep and even food for their animals.

The shelter is not only for Poplar Bluff residents, all flood victims are welcome as well.

"We had quite a few families come in, really I feel this is going to be a safe place for them to come and somewhere where they can feel comfortable and be taken care of."

If you want to donate, the shelter is in need of new blankets and pillows. You can drop your donations off at the Black River Coliseum.

The shelter is expected to stay open for as long as needed.

