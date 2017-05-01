May 2 celebrity birthdays

He's a former wrestler known as The Rock. He left the WWE for a movie career starring in such films as San Andreas, Fast & Furious 6 and The Fate of the Furious which is in theaters right now. Dwayne Johnson is 45 today.

He's the lead singer for the rock band Foreigner who wrote many of their hits like Waiting for a Girl Like You, Hot Blooded and Cold as Ice. Lou Gramm is 67 today.

He's a country musician and singer who along with his brothers Steve and Rudy formed the Gatlin Brothers band. Their hits include: Houston ( Means that I'm One Day Closer to You), All the Gold in California and The Lady Takes the Cowboy Everytime. Larry Gatlin is 69 today.

He's a British singer who had several hits in the 1960's and 70's including: Release Me and After The Loving. Engelbert Humperdinck is 81 today.

He's a star soccer player from Great Britain who has several international teams win titles. In 2013, he was the highest paid soccer player in the world with an estimated income of $50 million dollars. David Beckham is 42 today.

