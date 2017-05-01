May 1 celebrity birthdays

The morning birthday list has a musical theme.

He's a platinum selling singer/songwriter who has had eleven number one albums on the country charts. His hits include: Don't Take the Girl, Live Like You Were Dying, Just to See You Smile, the list goes on and on. His 2006 Soul2Soul tour with his wife Faith Hill is one of the biggest grossing tours of all time. Tim McGraw is 50 today.

She's known as "Judy Blue Eyes". This Grammy winning folk singer is known for such hits as: Chelsea Morning, Both Sides Now and Send in the Clowns. She even had a hit with a haunting performance of Amazing Grace. Judy Collins is 78 today.

This Grammy winning singer was once married to Kris Kristofferson. She's had hits on Billboard's Country, Pop, Adult Contemporary and Jazz charts. There are accounts she was the person who wrote the piano solo heard in the classic rock song Layla by Derek and the Dominoes. Her hits include: Your Love Keeps Lifting Me Higher and Higher, We're All Alone and An All Time High which was the theme song to the James Bond movie Octopussy. Rita Coolidge is 72 today.

He got his start as a guitarist in Stevie Wonder's band. He went solo in the late 70's and had a pretty good career himself with numerous hits including: Jack and Jill, The Other Woman and A Woman Needs Love. But his signature song is the theme from the Ghostbusters movie. He's the one who came up with the line "Who You Gonna Call." Let's dial in Ray Parker Jr. who's 63 today.

She stars in the Nickelodeon series Nicky, Ricky, Dicky and Dawn. She's has the role of Dawn on the show.

Lizzy Greene is 14 today.

