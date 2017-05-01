Five things you need to know on 5/1

It's Monday, May 1, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

FIRST ALERT: It's going to be a cool & windy day across the Heartland, but we will stay dry. Temps are not likely to rise out of the 50s in most places and wind gusts of up to 25 mph are likely at times. A LOOK AHEAD: Expect a slight increase in temperatures with another chance for rain by the end of the week.

Making headlines:

Midwest, South recovering after deadly weekend storms: Parts of the Midwest and the South are still recovering today after a weekend round of storms, winds, hail and isolated tornadoes killed at least 14 people.

School closings, shelters available after severe weather: There are a number of shelters available to people who were affected by flooding and forced to evacuate their homes. Many schools are closed due to the flooding, as well.

U.S. soldier killed in Iraq: The Pentagon says an American soldier has died in Iraq after an improvised explosive device detonated during a patrol outside Mosul.

Immigrants, unions march in US for rights, against Trump: Immigrant and union groups will march in cities across the United States today to mark May Day and protest against President Donald Trump's efforts to boost deportations.

Suspect vehicle found; armed, dangerous suspect wanted after shots fired in Poplar Bluff, MO: The Poplar Bluff Police Department is looking for a suspect after shots were fired on Friday afternoon, April 28. On Sunday evening, police said they found the suspect's black SUV but he was still on the run.

