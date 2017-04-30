Southeast’s ‘Biennial Faculty Exhibition’ opens May 5 at Crisp Museum

The “Biennial Faculty Exhibition” will open May 5 in the Rosemary Berkel and Harry L. Crisp II Museum at Southeast Missouri State University’s River Campus.

The public is invited to attend an opening reception from 4-8 p.m. May 5.

The exhibit will remain on display through June 25.

The “Biennial Faculty Exhibition” features a sampling of media encompassing ceramics, paintings, prints, drawings, processes of printmaking, sculpture and digital technology created by Southeast’s Department of Art faculty members.

You can click here for more information on the exhibition.

The Crisp Museum is located on Southeast Missouri State University’s River Campus, located at 518 S. Fountain St. in the Cultural Arts Center, in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

For more information, call 573-651-2260 or email museum@semo.edu.

