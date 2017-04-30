Major flooding in Doniphan, police department under water

The Current River in Doniphan has run out of its banks and is causing dangerous flooding in the area.

Highway 160, also known as the Current River Bridge, is underwater.

The Doniphan Police Department building is under water. Several businesses in town are also under water.

The department is now operating out of the Ripley County Ambulance Shed.

The department has since switched to satellite phones and asks that you call these numbers in case of an emergency:

Emergency: call (573) 917-4604 or (573) 917-4605.

The Current River is expected to crest Monday afternoon in Doniphan at 36 feet, which would be a record high. The former record high was set in 1904 at 26 feet, according to Ripley County Sheriff Mike Barton.

There have been about a half dozen rescues by boat. Barton said they've had to rescue people who tried to drive through high water and some who did not get out of their cabins fast enough.

Barton is asking everyone in his county to stay home unless they really need to get out.

Tetanus shots are available to those that need one at His Place Church. The church is also serving as a shelter.

