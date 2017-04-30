Voluntary evacuation requested for Wayne County, MO

According to the Wayne County Sheriff, a voluntary evacuation was requested of residents living in the area.

A flier was sent out residents living in the Red Wood Acre are which is below the Clearwater dam.

It states as of 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 30, the Little Rock Office of Corp of Engineers anticipates the Clearwater Lake level to flow over the spillway around noon on Monday, May 1.

Residents were urged to take appropriate action so they would not be in danger in case of an evacuation.

According to a spokesperson with the Army Corps, this is a record high. As of 7:30 a.m. Monday, May 1, water is being released through a conduit, but the lake continues to rise.

There will be a meeting Monday to decide if a mandatory evacuation of the area should be required.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.