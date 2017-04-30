Voluntary evacuation requested for Wayne County, MO - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Voluntary evacuation requested for Wayne County, MO

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
WAYNE COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

According to the Wayne County Sheriff, a voluntary evacuation was requested of residents living in the area. 

A flier was sent out residents living in the Red Wood Acre are which is below the Clearwater dam.

It states as of 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 30, the Little Rock Office of Corp of Engineers anticipates the Clearwater Lake level to flow over the spillway around noon on Monday, May 1.

Residents were urged to take appropriate action so they would not be in danger in case of an evacuation.

According to a spokesperson with the Army Corps, this is a record high. As of 7:30 a.m. Monday, May 1, water is being released through a conduit, but the lake continues to rise.

There will be a meeting Monday to decide if a mandatory evacuation of the area should be required.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Active shooter in Dallas, fireman shot

    Active shooter in Dallas, fireman shot

    Monday, May 1 2017 1:23 PM EDT2017-05-01 17:23:25 GMT
    Monday, May 1 2017 1:32 PM EDT2017-05-01 17:32:48 GMT

    An active shooter in Dallas has shot a fireman and officers are pinned down by gunfire.

    An active shooter in Dallas has shot a fireman and officers are pinned down by gunfire.

  • 'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    Thursday, April 27 2017 12:17 AM EDT2017-04-27 04:17:43 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-04-29 03:32:02 GMT
    Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children. 

  • Wedding day joy turns to grief after guest dies in Van Zandt County tornado

    Wedding day joy turns to grief after guest dies in Van Zandt County tornado

    Sunday, April 30 2017 11:42 PM EDT2017-05-01 03:42:43 GMT
    (Source: KLTV)(Source: KLTV)

    “To know that someone got hurt that bad, and it’s a friend of yours, it’s just unbelievable,” Billingsley said, breaking down in tears.

    “To know that someone got hurt that bad, and it’s a friend of yours, it’s just unbelievable,” Billingsley said, breaking down in tears.

    •   
Powered by Frankly