Jackson in Bloom to begin in Jackson, MO

The Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization will sponsor Jackson in Bloom on the courthouse square.

The Jackson High School plant sale will be prominently featured along with traditional maypole dance, yard and garden-related products and services.

Also there will be craft and food vendors, art, uptown business specials and fun activities for children.

For more information visit www.uptownjackson.org, email jacksoninbloom@gmail.com or call (573) 225-6651or (573) 275-0458.

