Civil Service Council’s flea market pushed back

The threat of inclement weather this weekend is pushing back the annual Southern Illinois University Carbondale Civil Service Council’s spring flea market one week.

The event is now from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, May 6, in the SIU Arena parking lot. The rain date is May 7.

The rain date is only if hazardous weather conditions, such as thunderstorms and lightning, exist on May 6 and prevent setup.

Customer parking will be in the adjacent parking lot. There is no parking in the circular lot without prior consent. There will be concessions.

Proceeds go to the Civil Service Education Assistance Fund. There are no refunds.

The cost to sellers for a single space (18 feet wide by 18 feet deep) is $25. The cost for a double space (36 feet wide by 18 feet deep) is $40. Payment is due by 4 p.m., May 3. Sellers renting space the day of the sale will pay an additional $5.

Regulations prohibit the sale of food, alcohol, firearms, pharmaceuticals, ammunition, hazardous materials and live animals.

Also prohibited is amplification of any type, including microphones. Generators also are not allowed.

Send checks, payable to SIU Carbondale, to Civil Service Council, Southern Illinois University Carbondale, Woody Hall, B-346, Mailcode 4712, 900 S. Normal Ave., Carbondale, IL 62901. Please include your mailing address and telephone number.

For more information and an application, call the civil service council office at 618/453-5249.

Applications are available at http://cscouncil.siu.edu/education-assistance-program/2017-csc-flea-market-app.pdf.

