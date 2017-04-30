Touch of Nature to host open house

Southern Illinois University Carbondale's Touch of Nature Environmental Center is hosting a free open house and community paddling event this spring.

Breaking the Surface will take place May 6th from 1 pm to 5 pm at the center. Visitors can venture onto Little Grassy Lake aboard people-powered watercraft or enjoy the other things offered at the experiential learning facility.

Canoes, paddle boards and paddle boats will be available free of charge throughout the day.

Free shuttle transportation rides will be available from the SIU Student Center to the event and back. The shuttle will depart at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. and return at 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

For more information on the Touch of Nature Environmental Center or Breaking the Surface, click here.

