Scott County Officials urge drivers to use caution when driving through any water

The roads in Scott County are wet, dangerous, and in some cases falling apart.

County Road 332 over by Beggs Berry World is closed. About half of the road is washed out.

Scott County officials said this will be closed until they are able to fill it in, which will be after this flooding is over.

On Highway 61 south of Kelso, a woman hydroplaned and landed in a ditch.

She is expected to be okay, and only has minor injuries.

First response officials , like Scott County Rural Department Chief Jarence Dial, want you to take extra caution if you have to drive.

"The rain that we've had the last few days - the ground is already saturated. It can't take very much more," Dial said. "So, with that and what I said the water that's going to come south, it's probably going to get pretty deep in some areas."

The Sheriff is asking everybody to slow down. He said roadways get weakened when water runs underneath them. Sometimes they crack, and roadways fall off side.

Deputy Toby Haynes also said even if there is only a little water on the ground it can be just as dangerous.

Officials in Scott County said they expect the water to continue to rise.

