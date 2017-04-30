WATCH: Impact of water from Clearwater Dam on Rte. HH in Wayne C - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

WATCH: Impact of water from Clearwater Dam on Rte. HH in Wayne Co., MO

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
PIEDMONT, MO (KFVS) -

The Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop E tweeted video showing the impact of water from the Clearwater Dam on Route HH in Wayne County.

The Army Corps of Engineers activated the auxiliary spillway for the first time at 1 p.m. on Monday, May 1.

The Corps reports that people who live in Piedmont and Poplar Bluff will not see any resulting rise in the Black River as a result of the releases from the lake conduit.

According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, Clearwater Lake crested over HH Highway.

As of Tuesday, May 2, morning, the lake level was at 567.88 feet with 102 percent of its flood storage capacity being used.

It's the first time the lake has been high enough for water to cross over the overflow spillway, according to the Corps.

It is expected to crest on Wednesday, May 3 at 568.5 feet. The rim of the spillway is at elevation 567 feet.

According to the Corps, the previous highest record lake level was in May 2002 when it was at 566.6 feet.

The Corps urges those that live in the area to make a decision soon as to whether or not they want to move livestock, equipment, and belongings to higher ground.

The dam is reported to be operating as it should. Engineers said this is what Clearwater was designed and constructed to do.

Engineers are monitoring lake levels and maintaining 24-hour surveillance.

The Corps report the dam is sound.

According to a release from the corps, "At this point, the dam is passing inflow and can no longer provide the flood protection that it does during normal circumstances. River flows would be as they were in their natural state before the dam was built until the lake level returns below the rim of the overflow spillway."

Engineers are keeping a watchful eye on weather forecasts. More rain is in the forecast for the next few days. 

Large releases can occur during heavy rain with no more than an hour or two notice, and rapidly changing conditions could create even shorter notice.

People in at-risk areas should stay in contact with local emergency officials.  If larger than normal releases are required from the dam, warnings will go out through local emergency channels. 

Officials may not know you require notification unless you have told them so.

