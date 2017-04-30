WATCH: Wappapello Lake overtakes the Auxiliary Spillway

Wappapello Lake overtook the Auxiliary Spillway around 9 a.m. on Monday, May 1.

Highway T near the dam was washed away by the overflow water.

According to the Corps, Wappapello Lake was cresting just after 9 a.m. on Tuesday, May 2, at 398.1 feet, which is lower and earlier than originally predicted. The Corps warns that just because it's cresting does not mean the water level could not change. The crest is based on current conditions.

The top of the Auxiliary Spillway is 394.74 feet NGVD.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop E tweeted drone video of the Wappapello Lake Spillway:

For additional questions or information please contact the Wappapello Lake Management Office at 573-222-8562.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.