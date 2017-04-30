Wappapello Lake overtakes the Auxiliary Spillway

Wappapello Lake overtook the Auxiliary Spillway around 9 a.m. on Monday, May 1.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Wappapello Lake reported that significant rain in the St. Francis watershed north of Wappapello Lake have caused the upper St. Francis River and Wappapello Lake to rise.

According to the corps, the predicted crest is less than 400.0 feet relative to the National Geodetic Vertical Datum (NGVD) on May 3, 2017.

The top of the Auxiliary Spillway is 394.74 feet NGVD.

The lake elevation will cause multiple road closures in the area, drivers are urged to prepare to find alternate routes.

The Missouri Department of Transportation closed T Highway around 9:30 a.m.

For additional questions or information please contact the Wappapello Lake Management Office at (573) 222-8562.

