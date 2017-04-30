Crooked Creek in Marble Hill overflows due to rain

Marble Hill, Missouri received a large amount of flooding on Sunday, April 30.

Rain caused Crooked Creek in town to rise and overflow.

The water crept inside nearby businesses and crossed over the road and flooded other buildings as well. Some businesses saw a few inches of water.

Authorities were forced to close off Highway 51 due to the flooding, splitting the town in half.

Business owners said it will take some time to clean up the mess once they are able to get back into their buildings.

