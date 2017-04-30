Man warns against driving through high water after his vehicle is submerged

Burfordville, Missouri had some major flooding from the Whitewater River that crept into town.

The water affected several homes and two vehicles.

Resident Robert Gieski tried to drive through and turn around in the water and he ended up getting stuck in a ditch.

He said it wasn't a smart move to try to drive through the water but he was able to get out of his vehicle safely.

Gieski said while trying to find help to save his vehicle, water continued to rise forcing him to watch as it slowly submerged his vehicle.

He wants people to know it's not worth trying to drive through any flooded area.

