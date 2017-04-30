MO Governor Greitens: 2 dead statewide, MO Nat. Guard activated

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens held a press conference on Sunday evening, April 30 addressing severe rainstorms and dangerous flooding across the state.

During the press conference, the governor said there were two confirmed deaths in the state from the storms.

"This weekend, families across Missouri have seen dangerous storms and flash flooding threaten their safety and their homes," he said.

Gov. Greitens said local first responders, the State Emergency Management Agency, Fire Mutual Aid, the Missouri National Guard, Missouri's Task Force and the Missouri State Highway Patrol, including their swift water rescue teams, deployed resources in the areas expected to be hardest hit.

At around 3 p.m. on Sunday, Gov. Greitens said these teams conducted 111 evacuations and 136 rescue operations, saving the lives of hundreds of citizens.

According to Gov. Greitens, Sunday night and early Monday, they will be focused on response and rescue operations. While at the same time, he said, they are preparing for the next phase of this emergency; which will be flooding-fighting.

Greitens said he signed an executive order, activating the National Guard and ordering that they be prepared to move hundreds, perhaps thousands of troops to help in flood-fighting operations across the state.

He said they will be touch with the White House throughout this disaster.

"They [The White House] stand ready to bring relief if and when the threshold of a federal disaster declaration is reached," Gov. Greitens said.

He said the Missouri Department of Transportation, Highway Patrol and others will be actively monitoring and inspecting bridges and roads before they are reopened.

"The best thing you can do for the State of Missouri in the next 48 hours is make sure that you and your family remain safe so that first responders can continue their important work," Gov. Greitens said. "We're going to get through this together."

The press conference took place at the State Emergency Operations Center in the State Emergency Management Agency Building in Jefferson City, Mo.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.