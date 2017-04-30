Mississippi River projected to reach record levels after severe storms cause flooding

Severe flooding could potentially raise Mississippi River levels to record highs.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration projects the river to rise to 48.5 feet, less than 6 inches under the record set by the New Year Flood of 2015-16 (48.9 feet).

The level is projected to be just .01 feet higher than the levels set back in 1993 (48.49 feet).

Rainfall later in the week could also potentially raise that projection.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.