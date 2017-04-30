Woman injured in single-car crash in McCracken Co., KY

A Mayfield woman was injured Sunday in a single-car crash in McCracken County, Kentucky.

On April 30, at approximately 10 a.m., the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 5700 block of Old Mayfield Road (KY 994) for an injury accident.

Kelli Marshall,27, of Mayfield was traveling east on Old Mayfield Road when she lost control of the vehicle after driving over some water pooling on the roadway.

Marshall’s vehicle spun out of control and went off the left shoulder and came to a final rest in a ditch.

She was transported by Mercy EMS to Lourdes Hospital. The Hendron Fire Department assisted at the scene of the accident.

