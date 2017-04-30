Van Buren, MO under curfew as water rises to more than 40 feet

The Black River is up from Saturday, but not as bad as the Current River is in Van Buren, Missouri.

According to the Carter County Sheriff, Richard Stephens, the city has implemented a 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. curfew.

He said this is for the safety of citizens and property.

Flooding in Van Buren is up more than 40 feet, the previous record was 29 feet.

Most businesses and homes near the river are already under water.

Many people helping to sandbag on Sunday didn't live in Van Buren, but the surrounding towns; and if this said anything, the crews had to move up the road because the water kept inching up.

The bags were used to protect homes in the area.

The EMA director of Carter County estimated more than 30 water rescues have happened between the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Park Service in the area.

The sheriff also wanted people to remember not to drive through any flooded streets. The water is expected to rise a few more feet and they think it will crest around 1 a.m. on Monday.

Severe weather and flooding in Birch Tree, Eminence, Fremont, Timber, Winona and Van Buren, Missouri impacted CenturyLink voice and 911 services.

In case of emergency, customers should call 573-621-0192 or go to the sheriff’s mobile command center at the Sinclair gas station near the Dino Mart in Van Buren.

