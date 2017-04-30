Gov. Greitens toured flooding in Van Buren, MO

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens was on his way to Van Buren to meet with first responders and the families there that have been affected by flooding.

The Governor met with authorities with Missouri Highway Patrol, Carter County Sheriff Department, Van Buren Police Department and an assortment of other agencies thanking them for their service of saving lives.

Governor Greitens said they will continue to assess damages and once the time comes apply for federal aid, as long as they are eligible.

First responders are going out by boat in Carter County to check on anyone that may be stranded in the flood water.

"They've literally saved hundreds of lives over the course of the past couple of days," Governor Greitens said. "Families that were trapped on their roofs, families that had cars swept away in the floods, and lives have been saved because of our courageous first responders

According to Carter County Sheriff Richard Stephens, 100-150 homes and about 30 businesses have been impacted by floodwater.

During an interview with Photojournalist Mike Mohundro, Sheriff Stephens said, "the sheriff's department just started to float away."

It's likely that the building shifted off its foundation and Sheriff Stephens said, "it didn't go far as I can still see it."

Right now, county leaders are working on getting cell service for AT&T to help people communicate with one another.

The curfew of 6 p.m. until 8 a.m. for the city of Van Buren remains in place.

Stephens said more than 8 feet of water got inside the Carter County Courthouse.

Flooding in Van Buren is up more than 40 feet, the previous record was 29 feet.

County leaders are asking people to be patient as they check on family members.

There are a lot of state agencies working together to rescue people by boat, helping others with their basic needs and shelter, while also working to assess damage.

The Van Buren Youth and Community Center has shelter, food, and water available to anyone who needs it. A mobile medical facility provided by Missouri Highlands Health Care is also available.

People from around the area showed up in Van Buren on Sunday to help sandbag.

The EMA director of Carter County estimated more than 30 water rescues happened between the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Park Service in the area.

The sheriff also wanted people to remember not to drive through any flooded streets.

Severe weather and flooding in Birch Tree, Eminence, Fremont, Timber, Winona and Van Buren, Missouri impacted CenturyLink voice and 911 services.

In case of emergency, customers should call 573-621-0192 or go to the sheriff’s mobile command center at the Sinclair gas station near the Dino Mart in Van Buren.

Following Van Buren, the governor will be packing and stacking sandbags with first responders and volunteers in Eureka, Mo.

