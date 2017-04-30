MO Treasurer activates disaster relief program for small busines - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

MO Treasurer activates disaster relief program for small businesses, farms impacted by weekend flooding

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KFVS) -

Missouri State Treasurer Eric Schmitt has announced the activation of a disaster relief program for Missouri small businesses and farms impacted by flooding on April 29 and April 30. 

The Harmed-area Emergency Loan Priority system, or HELP, authorizes 24-hour approval of support for low-interest loans obtained through participating lenders. HELP is administered through the Missouri Linked Deposit Program.

“Flood damage can be a significant financial setback for small businesses and farms, which are the backbone of Missouri’s economy," said Schmitt. "My team is working hard to ensure those impacted by this weekend’s flooding can affordably finance water removal, restoration, and reconstruction."

The Missouri Linked Deposit Program is managed by State Treasurer Eric Schmitt. Missouri-based small businesses with up to 99 employees are eligible to receive a loan through participating institutions with the support of the Missouri Linked Deposit Program.

About 115 lenders with 350 branches throughout Missouri participate in the Missouri Linked Deposit Program. An extensive list of participating lenders and program eligibility guidelines can be found online at www.treasurer.mo.gov/linkeddeposit.

