IL man seriously injured in interstate crash

An Illinois man was taken to the hospital after a crash on Interstate 57 on Saturday, April 29.

It happened in Mississippi County, MO around 8:44 a.m. near mile marker 21 in the southbound lanes.

The car was going south when it went off the left side of the road and hit a concrete barrier. It then went off the right side of the road and hit a guard raid before traveling back onto the road into the path of a semi truck, according to a report by Missouri State Highway Patrol.

A passenger in the car, Dayson A. Owens, 19 of Champaign, IL, was taken to a hospital in Cape Girardeau with "serious" injuries, the report states.

The driver of the car and the driver of the semi were not injured.

According to the report, Owens was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

