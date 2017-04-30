Cape Girardeau Co. officials urge voluntary evacuation for residents of Allenville, MO

Officials have issued a voluntary evacuation advisory for residents in Allenville, Missouri and those living along the Diversion Channel Headwaters from Bollinger County into Cape Girardeau County.

According to the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office, a large cell of storms and rain is in our area and will be for some time moving north over the Castor and Whitewater river basins.

With the saturated ground and high water levels a dangerous flash flooding event could occur rapidly.

The Sheriff's Swift water rescue team is on standby and staging in the area in the event a full evacuation is necessary.

