CAPTURED: Escaped inmate from Webster Co., KY now back in custody

An inmate who walked away from the Webster County Detention Center on April 30 is now back in custody.

William Earl Woodring, 56, was arrested by Webster County sheriff's deputies and was taken to the Webster County Jail. He is charged with escape (second degree).

On Sunday, April 30, at or around 5:30 a.m., Woodring walked off from the Webster County Detention Center.

Woodring was serving time in the Webster County Detention Facility for wanton endangerment and possession of firearm by convicted felon.

