Mobile home destroyed in Pemiscot Co., MO due to severe weather

Severe storms have caused damage in several parts of Pemiscot and Dunklin Counties.

We've learned of a mobile home being destroyed in Pemiscot County, on East Outer Road, near the Concord Overpass just south of Wardell.

The Sheriff's Office tells us there were some minor injuries.

Also in Gobbler, Missouri, the Sheriff's Office says there's some severe damage all across the town, but no word on any injuries.

There have also been reports of damage across Dunklin County.

We will have more information as it becomes available.

