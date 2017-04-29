Heartland sports scores from Saturday 4/29 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland sports scores from Saturday 4/29

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
NCAA Baseball

Game 1
Tennessee Tech-9
Southeast Missouri-8
Final 10

Game 2
Tennessee Tech-4
Southeast Missouri-5
Suspended in 5th 

Game 1
Dallas Baptist-4
Southern Illinois-2

Murray State-6
Belmont-4
F/12

Game 2
Dallas Baptist-7
Southern Illinois-1
Suspended in 6th

NCAA Softball
SEMO---5, 4
TN State-3, 1

