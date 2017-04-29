Saluki Linebackers agree to free agent deals - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Saluki Linebackers agree to free agent deals

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
According to multiple reports, a  pair of former Southern Illinois University Linebackers have agreed to NFL Free agent deals.

Chase Allen will reportedly sign with the Miami Dolphins and Deondre Barnett will reportedly sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

