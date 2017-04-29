Water rescue of stranded persons in Jackson, MO

SEMO Homeland Security Response Team, Jackson Fire and Rescue along with the Cape Girardeau Fire Department were dispatched to assist North Cape County Fire Department in a water rescue for stranded persons.

The rescue happened on the morning of Saturday, April 29.

Officials said large amounts of rain cause water to rise quickly and flow over normal banks.

They did not report injuries and said everyone was rescued and delivered to safety.

