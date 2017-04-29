SEMO falls in extra innings to Tennessee Tech - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SEMO falls in extra innings to Tennessee Tech

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography

The SEMO baseball lost game one of a doubleheader 9-8 to first place Tennessee Tech Saturday at Capaha Field.

With the defeat the Redhawks fall to 11-12 in the Ohio Valley Conference and the Golden Eagles improve to 18-2 in the OVC.

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly