Salukis baseball falls to Dallas Baptist

Salukis baseball falls to Dallas Baptist

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
The SIU baseball team lost to Dallas Baptist in the first game of a doubleheader Saturday 4-2 in Carbondale.

With the Loss Southern Illinois fell to 23-21 overall and Dallas Baptist improved to 26-16.

