Missing Webster County woman found safe

A missing woman out of Webster County, Kentucky was found safe on Friday, April 28.

Officials with the Kentucky State Police were contacted by Carla Mooney of Dixon, Ky in reference to her niece, Katelyn Foster.

Mooney said she had not had contact with her niece.

Foster was believed to be in the Morganfield or Henderson, Ky area.

