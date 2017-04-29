Voluntary evacuation requested in Perry County, Red Cross shelte - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Voluntary evacuation requested in Perry County, Red Cross shelter opened

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
(Source: Pixabay) (Source: Pixabay)
PERRY COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

Due to current weather conditions the Perry County Emergency Operations Center has been activated and residents are encouraged to evacuate the area.

During their noon briefing, it was determined with the current water levels and forecasted weather that will be moving into the area this evening into the overnight; they are requesting residents living in the Lithium area to voluntarily evacuate at this time.

At temporary shelter is being established for those who are displaced due to the weather and evacuations with nowhere to go.

They are currently working with the American Red Cross to open a shelter at the Brewer Catholic Church at 3:30 p.m. 

The church is located on Hwy 61 at PCR 814 in Brewer.

Officials also encourage anyone that lives in a low- lying area near a stream or creek to consider evacuating for the night as well.

At this time the following roads in Perry County have standing water over the roadways:

  • Hwy AA just past PCR 526 to PCR 510,
  • Hwy B between PCR 512 and PCR 502,
  • Route F at Apple Creek Cemetery,
  • Route C at Brazeau, Route M at Lithium,
  • Route E the Levy and Jones Hill,
  • Route T near Woodridge Lane and Hwy CC.
  • Water is over the bridge at Apple Creek, a detour from the Hwy 61 North side will be the Old Appleton entrance.

The Red Cross will be opening an emergency shelter at 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 29 at the Christ the Savior Catholic Church located at 55 Shady Lane, Perryville, MO 63775. 

The American Red Cross of Southeast Missouri, coordinating with emergency managers, has opened shelter for those affected by flooding.

The Red Cross will continue to monitor other areas as the river crest and flooding continues. Those who need emergency assistance can call 573-335-9471.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Rollover crash in McCracken Co., KY injures 1

    Rollover crash in McCracken Co., KY injures 1

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:42 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:42:42 GMT
    Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
    Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

    A single-vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital in McCracken County, Kentucky early Tuesday morning just before 3 a.m.

    A single-vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital in McCracken County, Kentucky early Tuesday morning just before 3 a.m.

  • KYTC prepares for hazardous road conditions due to wintry weather

    KYTC prepares for hazardous road conditions due to wintry weather

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:28 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:28:11 GMT
    KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)
    KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)

    With the chance of wintry weather looming, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing roadways.

    With the chance of wintry weather looming, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing roadways.

  • Kentucky Senate to reveal two-year spending proposal

    Kentucky Senate to reveal two-year spending proposal

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 8:36 AM EDT2018-03-20 12:36:31 GMT
    The Senate in KY is preparing to reveal a spending plan. (Source: KFVS)The Senate in KY is preparing to reveal a spending plan. (Source: KFVS)

    The Republican-controlled Kentucky Senate is preparing to reveal its two-year state spending plan.

    The Republican-controlled Kentucky Senate is preparing to reveal its two-year state spending plan.

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 3 injured in high school shooting in Maryland

    3 injured in high school shooting in Maryland

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:00 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:00:25 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 10:14 AM EDT2018-03-20 14:14:53 GMT

    The condition of those injured has not been released.

    The condition of those injured has not been released.

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  • breaking

    Suspicious package reported at Austin FedEx facility

    Suspicious package reported at Austin FedEx facility

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:05 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:05:35 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 10:14 AM EDT2018-03-20 14:14:28 GMT

    Austin police responding to suspicious package at a FedEx in Austin, Texas

    Austin police responding to suspicious package at a FedEx in Austin, Texas

    •   
Powered by Frankly