Voluntary evacuation requested in Perry County, Red Cross shelter opened

Due to current weather conditions the Perry County Emergency Operations Center has been activated and residents are encouraged to evacuate the area.

During their noon briefing, it was determined with the current water levels and forecasted weather that will be moving into the area this evening into the overnight; they are requesting residents living in the Lithium area to voluntarily evacuate at this time.

At temporary shelter is being established for those who are displaced due to the weather and evacuations with nowhere to go.

They are currently working with the American Red Cross to open a shelter at the Brewer Catholic Church at 3:30 p.m.

The church is located on Hwy 61 at PCR 814 in Brewer.

Officials also encourage anyone that lives in a low- lying area near a stream or creek to consider evacuating for the night as well.

At this time the following roads in Perry County have standing water over the roadways:

Hwy AA just past PCR 526 to PCR 510,

Hwy B between PCR 512 and PCR 502,

Route F at Apple Creek Cemetery,

Route C at Brazeau, Route M at Lithium,

Route E the Levy and Jones Hill,

Route T near Woodridge Lane and Hwy CC.

Water is over the bridge at Apple Creek, a detour from the Hwy 61 North side will be the Old Appleton entrance.

The Red Cross will be opening an emergency shelter at 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 29 at the Christ the Savior Catholic Church located at 55 Shady Lane, Perryville, MO 63775.

The American Red Cross of Southeast Missouri, coordinating with emergency managers, has opened shelter for those affected by flooding.

The Red Cross will continue to monitor other areas as the river crest and flooding continues. Those who need emergency assistance can call 573-335-9471.

